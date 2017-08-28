Mitchell International traffic up 2.2% in July

Fourth consecutive month of passenger growth at airport

August 28, 2017, 1:10 PM

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 2.2 percent in July, to 628,371, from 614,755 in July of 2016, county officials reported today.

July was the fourth month in a row of passenger growth at the airport.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

For the first seven months of the year the airport has served nearly 4.1 million passengers, an increase of 2.46 percent from just under 4 million passengers during the first seven months of 2016.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines added the most passengers, thanks to Delta’s new daily nonstop service to Seattle and United upgrading its Milwaukee-Denver service from smaller regional jets to full-size Airbus aircraft. Passenger counts were also higher due to summer seasonal service to Portland, Oregon on Alaska Airlines and Volaris international flights to Guadalajara, Mexico, county officials said.

“More airlines, more flights, and more destinations all add up to a great summer for Milwaukee travelers,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said. “Airlines serving MKE have added ten new nonstop destinations to our route map in just the last year, and I encourage travelers to book tickets on these new routes. The more we all choose MKE, the more airline service we will get.”

Airlines now offer nonstop flights to 47 destinations from Milwaukee. About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.

