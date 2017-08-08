Mitchell International passenger traffic climbed in June

Airport busier in 2017

by

August 08, 2017, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/transportationlogistics/mitchell-international-passenger-traffic-climbed-in-june/

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 3.2 percent in June, compared to June of 2016, according to the latest airport data.

The airport served 630,740 passengers in June, compared to 611,001 in June of 2016.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

For the first six months of the year, passenger traffic at the airport was up 2.5 percent, to 3,469,425, compared to 3,384,531 during the first half of 2016.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from several airlines.

Recently, Delta Air Lines announced it will launch new daily nonstop service between Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Salt Lake City, later this year.

Earlier this year Delta launched new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Seattle and increased its Boston service to twice daily.

Southwest Airlines announced that it will add service from Milwaukee to Houston.

Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion of its network, including the addition of daily nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Miami and to Tampa, Florida, beginning this fall.

Allegiant announced that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida.

Alaska Airlines launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon.

In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

In March, Mexican airline Volaris began offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 3.2 percent in June, compared to June of 2016, according to the latest airport data.

The airport served 630,740 passengers in June, compared to 611,001 in June of 2016.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

For the first six months of the year, passenger traffic at the airport was up 2.5 percent, to 3,469,425, compared to 3,384,531 during the first half of 2016.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from several airlines.

Recently, Delta Air Lines announced it will launch new daily nonstop service between Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Salt Lake City, later this year.

Earlier this year Delta launched new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Seattle and increased its Boston service to twice daily.

Southwest Airlines announced that it will add service from Milwaukee to Houston.

Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion of its network, including the addition of daily nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Miami and to Tampa, Florida, beginning this fall.

Allegiant announced that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida.

Alaska Airlines launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon.

In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

In March, Mexican airline Volaris began offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm