Mitchell International passenger traffic climbed in June

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 3.2 percent in June, compared to June of 2016, according to the latest airport data.

The airport served 630,740 passengers in June, compared to 611,001 in June of 2016.

For the first six months of the year, passenger traffic at the airport was up 2.5 percent, to 3,469,425, compared to 3,384,531 during the first half of 2016.

About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from several airlines.

Recently, Delta Air Lines announced it will launch new daily nonstop service between Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Salt Lake City, later this year.

Earlier this year Delta launched new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Seattle and increased its Boston service to twice daily.

Southwest Airlines announced that it will add service from Milwaukee to Houston.

Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion of its network, including the addition of daily nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Miami and to Tampa, Florida, beginning this fall.

Allegiant announced that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida.

Alaska Airlines launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon.

In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

In March, Mexican airline Volaris began offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.

