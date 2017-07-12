Grand Appliance and TV beginning work on new HQ

Grand Appliance and TV is beginning work on its new 137,000-square-foot headquarters and distribution center at 10301 Enterprise Way in Sturtevant.

The company and Racine County officials planned a groundbreaking ceremony for today but postponed it because of inclement weather.

The $8 million project is supported by $500,000 in Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. tax credits, $450,000 in tax increment financing from Sturtevant and a $200,000 forgivable loan.

The company is relocating its headquarters from Zion, Illinois along with consolidating warehouses in Zion and New Berlin. The result will be 120 jobs moved to Sturtevant and plans to create another 22 new jobs over the next three years.

“Southeast Wisconsin provides an ideal location that supports Grand Appliance and TV’s growth plans,” said Mark Reckling, Grand Appliance and TV president. “We are grateful to the Village of Sturtevant, Racine County, WEDC and RCEDC for their combined efforts to support this project.”