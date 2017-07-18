Frontier to add service from Milwaukee to Miami, Tampa

Denver-based Frontier Airlines today announced a major expansion of its network, including the addition of daily nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Miami and to Tampa, Florida, beginning this fall.

Southwest Airlines currently offers direct service from Milwaukee to Tampa, but no airlines currently offer direct flights from Milwaukee to Miami International Airport.

“Miami is one of the largest remaining markets that lacks nonstop service from MKE, and travelers from Wisconsin and northern Illinois now have another option for their leisure and business travel needs to the Sunshine State,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said. “Frontier’s growing network from MKE is welcome news.”

Frontier’s new daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Miami begin on Oct. 5. The flights to Tampa begin on Nov. 10.

Frontier will also increase its daily seasonal service from Milwaukee to Fort Myers. That begins on Dec. 10.

With the additional service, Frontier will now offer service from Milwaukee to eight destinations. In addition to Miami, Tampa and Fort Myers, the airline files direct from Mitchaell to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

Passenger traffic has been on the rise lately at Mitchell International. For the first five months of the year, passenger traffic at the airport was up 2.3 percent to 2.8 million. About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from several airlines. Allegiant announced recently that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida. Alaska Airlines recently launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon. In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland. In March, Mexican airline Volaris began offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.