FedEx to hire 500 seasonal employees in New Berlin for holidays

Company plans to add more than 50,000 seasonal positions throughout its network

by

September 28, 2017, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/transportationlogistics/fedex-to-hire-500-seasonal-employees-in-new-berlin-for-holidays/

FedEx announced today that it plans to add more than 50,000 seasonal positions during the holidays throughout its network, including more than 500 in New Berlin at its SmartPost hub at 16555 W. Rogers Dr.

FedEx SmartPost, which is based in Brookfield, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FedEx Ground and is a residential shipping service designed for online and catalog retailers with last-mile delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

FedEx said it is hiring for seasonal positions now and will continue to add more as needed.

The New Berlin seasonal job openings will include package handlers and other support positions.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said David Friesner, senior manager of the New Berlin SmartPost Hub. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

Last year more than one-third of the package handlers hired at FedEx Ground facilities retained employment with the company at the conclusion of the holiday season, the company said.

