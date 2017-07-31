Delta to begin nonstop service from Milwaukee to Salt Lake City

10th new destination announced this year from MKE

July 31, 2017, 1:50 PM

Delta Air Lines will launch new daily nonstop service between Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Salt Lake City, later this year.

Currently there is no direct airline service available from Milwaukee to Salt Lake City.

The Milwaukee to Salt Lake City service will begin on Dec. 21 and will operate year-round on Embraer E-175 jets, which have 12 first class seats, 12 Delta Comfort+ seats and 52 seats in economy class.

“Not only is Salt Lake City a great place to visit, it also serves as a perfect connection point for accessing large and small markets in the western U.S.,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

The Salt Lake City service is the 10th new nonstop destination announced this year for Mitchell International, which now offers nonstop flights to 47 destinations.

Passenger traffic has been on the rise lately at Mitchell International. For the first five months of the year (the most recent information available), passenger traffic at the airport was up 2.3 percent to 2.8 million. About 6.8 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s airport in 2016, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The increased traffic at the airport is attracting additional service from several airlines.

Earlier this year Delta launched new nonstop service from Milwaukee to Seattle and increased its Boston service to twice daily.

Southwest Airlines announced recently that it will add service from Milwaukee to Houston.

Frontier Airlines recently announced a major expansion of its network, including the addition of daily nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Miami and to Tampa, Florida, beginning this fall.

Allegiant announced recently that it would enter the Milwaukee market and provide nonstop service from here to Phoenix and several destinations in Florida.

Alaska Airlines recently launched direct service from Milwaukee to Portland, Oregon.

In May, Southwest Airlines announced it would add service from Milwaukee to Nashville and from Milwaukee to Cleveland.

In March, Mexican airline Volaris began offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The April 3 cover story of BizTimes Milwaukee profiled airport director Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla and his plans to attract more flights and make improvements to the airport.

