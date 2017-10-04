Airport traffic rises for fifth month in a row

Year to date passenger count up 3.1 percent at Mitchell

October 04, 2017, 12:24 PM

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport rose for the fifth consecutive month in a row in August. The airport served 629,650 passengers in the month, up 7.3 percent from a year ago.

Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

For the first eight months of the year traffic at the airport is up 3.1 percent to 4,727,446, according to airport data.

Across all airlines, an average of more than 84 percent of available airline seats on Milwaukee flights were filled in August. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines added the most passengers, according to the airport.

“It’s great that Milwaukee travelers are getting the message that our hometown airport is the quickest and easiest option, whether flying domestically or internationally,” County Executive Chris Abele said.

Airline have been adding new service at Mitchell International this year as the passenger numbers have risen. The airport has added 12 new nonstop destinations this year: Portland, Oregon; Mesa, Arizona; Punta Gorda, Florida; St. Petersburg, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Miami; Columbus, Ohio; Omaha; Houston (Hobby Airport); Nashville; and Guadalajara, Mexico.

