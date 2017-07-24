Wisconsin company to become first in U.S. to microchip employees

A Wisconsin-based company says that its employees will soon become the first in the nation to have microchips implanted in their skin.

River Falls-based Three Square Market, a vending machine business, says the microchip would be implanted in the skin between a person’s thumb and forefinger. The chips are roughly the same size as a single grain of rice.

The ultimate goal is for the device to work as a form of payment in the company’s break room, as well as to allow entry into the building and log onto their company computers.

