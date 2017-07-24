Wisconsin company to become first in U.S. to microchip employees

Will be used for access, break room payments

by

July 24, 2017, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/technology/wisconsin-company-to-become-first-in-u-s-to-microchip-employees/

A Wisconsin-based company says that its employees will soon become the first in the nation to have microchips implanted in their skin.

River Falls-based Three Square Market, a vending machine business, says the microchip would be implanted in the skin between a person’s thumb and forefinger. The chips are roughly the same size as a single grain of rice.

The ultimate goal is for the device to work as a form of payment in the company’s break room, as well as to allow entry into the building and log onto their company computers.

Read more and see a video report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

A Wisconsin-based company says that its employees will soon become the first in the nation to have microchips implanted in their skin.

River Falls-based Three Square Market, a vending machine business, says the microchip would be implanted in the skin between a person’s thumb and forefinger. The chips are roughly the same size as a single grain of rice.

The ultimate goal is for the device to work as a form of payment in the company’s break room, as well as to allow entry into the building and log onto their company computers.

Read more and see a video report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm