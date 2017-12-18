TESCHGlobal expanding with Boise office

As Grafton-based TESCHGlobal closes out a year in which its employee headcount has nearly doubled, the data management and software development company plans to expand its presence out west by adding a Boise, Idaho office early next year.

The company started 2017 with about 28 employees and contractors. It’s ending the year with 50, and plans to hire four more, said Rudy Bochek, chief operating officer.

Currently, 17 TESCHGlobal employees work in Grafton, with the rest working remotely throughout the country and in the company’s international offices in Mexico City and Amsterdam.

“We don’t give much to where people are,” said Will Tesch, chief executive officer and founder, of his employees’ location. “It’s more about their caring spirit and ability to execute and our competencies of analytics and data integration.”

The company has seen particular growth in the western region of the country, prompting the addition of the Boise office, which Tesch expects to happen in the first quarter of 2018.

“We have a pretty significant presence out there already,” Tesch said.

Tesch, who founded TESCHGlobal in 2005 as a consulting practice focused on analytics and data integration, said the company has experienced “organic growth” over the years with its customer-focused approach.

Bochek said the company has figured out methods to release data to customers faster.

“Data is the big buzzword now but people still approach data from classical means,” Bochek said. “You come to IT, you talk about what you want to see from data, they tell you it will be six to 12 months and they will be able to get something to you. So we’ve come up with some modern data methods that use an agile approach to prepping data for display to clients. Things that take six to 12 months, we’ve been able to start delivering so clients start seeing results in one to two months.”

TESCHGlobal’s customers range from small startups to major corporations. The company works with a range of industries, including government, financial services, banking, manufacturing, retail and health care.

The company has a particular focus on health care data management and the process of clinical integration, or “helping providers talk to payers and payers talk to providers,” Tesch said.

“It’s something we’re passionate about,” he said.

In 2018, Tesch said the company will be focused on growth opportunities in Europe and the western United States.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we doubled our growth again next year,” he said. “We’re a Wisconsin-based company but our growth historically has come from other places than Wisconsin … so our ability to scale is pretty exciting. We are looking at other office locations that would leverage our brand but right now we have a focus on our footprint in Europe and out west.”