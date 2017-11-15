Telkonet widens Q3 loss

Company 'rebuilding' since sale of EthoStream division

by

November 15, 2017, 12:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/technology/telkonet-widens-q3-loss/

Telkonet Inc. reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net loss of $641,937, or 1 cent lost per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $393,196, or 1 cent lost per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

The Waukesha-based company operates an intelligent automation system that allows commercial building owners to reduce their energy usage.

Telkonet HQ

The Telkonet headquarters in Waukesha.

Telkonet’s operating loss was $883,662 in the third quarter, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue totaled $2 million in the third quarter, up from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

The company’s operating expense was $1.7 million in the third quarter, down 9 percent from $1.9 million in the prior year period.

The company in March completed the sale of the assets and operations of its EthoStream LLC division to New York-based DCI Design Communications for $12.8 million.

In an earnings call Tuesday, Jason Tienor, Telkonet’s president and chief executive officer, said the company has been “rebuilding itself as an entirely new company over the last seven months.”

“With the redevelopment of Telkonet’s operations following our divestiture of EthoStream now completed, the third quarter enabled Telkonet to refocus on its ‘core business growth,” Tienor said. “Through the deployment of new tools and resources designed to drive sales enablement and success, we are now beginning to recognize their potential.”

Tienor touted the company’s recent addition of a director of marketing role, saying the increased focus on marketing has shown “measurable results.”

He said markets including military, housing, education and hospitality have driven a 35 percent increase in third quarter overall revenue.

“This pipeline is what we see driving our business to profitability in 2018,” he said.

Telkonet Inc. reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net loss of $641,937, or 1 cent lost per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $393,196, or 1 cent lost per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

The Waukesha-based company operates an intelligent automation system that allows commercial building owners to reduce their energy usage.

Telkonet HQ

The Telkonet headquarters in Waukesha.

Telkonet’s operating loss was $883,662 in the third quarter, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue totaled $2 million in the third quarter, up from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

The company’s operating expense was $1.7 million in the third quarter, down 9 percent from $1.9 million in the prior year period.

The company in March completed the sale of the assets and operations of its EthoStream LLC division to New York-based DCI Design Communications for $12.8 million.

In an earnings call Tuesday, Jason Tienor, Telkonet’s president and chief executive officer, said the company has been “rebuilding itself as an entirely new company over the last seven months.”

“With the redevelopment of Telkonet’s operations following our divestiture of EthoStream now completed, the third quarter enabled Telkonet to refocus on its ‘core business growth,” Tienor said. “Through the deployment of new tools and resources designed to drive sales enablement and success, we are now beginning to recognize their potential.”

Tienor touted the company’s recent addition of a director of marketing role, saying the increased focus on marketing has shown “measurable results.”

He said markets including military, housing, education and hospitality have driven a 35 percent increase in third quarter overall revenue.

“This pipeline is what we see driving our business to profitability in 2018,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm