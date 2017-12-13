Symmetry Corp. expanding to Amsterdam with new cloud hosting location

Brookfield-based information technology firm Symmetry Corp. announced it is expanding into Europe with the opening of a cloud hosting location in Amsterdam.

The company manages SAP systems, a core application for businesses that controls things such as logistics, human resources and manufacturing processes. The firm provides technical managed services, security administration and project consulting in support of SAP solutions for customers in the U.S. and internationally.

The expansion extends Symmetry’s global infrastructure for providing SAP application management, security, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and hosting services, the company said.

Symmetry’s new Amsterdam cloud platform, deployed in a new Tier 3 green data center, integrates with its four other global platform deployments to provide hosting clients with greater operational flexibility, geographic redundancy and cost effectiveness for their SAP and SAP HANA implementations, the company said.

“The Amsterdam cloud platform expansion is the latest milestone for Symmetry as we grow our global footprint and solidify our position as a leading global provider of expert application hosting and management services for small, medium and large enterprises that utilize SAP,” said Pete Stevenson, Symmetry chairman and CEO.

Stevenson said the company plans to expand its platform deployments across Europe and Asia.

Symmetry was among 54 Wisconsin companies this year to be named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, measured by companies’ three-year growth rate.