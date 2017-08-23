Startup Milwaukee launches new event series on attracting tech talent

First program will be held Sept. 12

by

August 23, 2017, 10:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/technology/startup-milwaukee-launches-new-event-series-on-attracting-tech-talent/

Startup Milwaukee is launching a new event series intended to create discussions about how the region can build a stronger technology community. 

Called “Code + Craft Brews,” the quarterly event series will provide a forum for technologists, executives and community leaders to share insights on attracting and retaining talent in the industry.

Matt Cordio of Startup Milwaukee.

“The goal here is really find somebody with a unique experience and expose them to the broader technology community,” said Matt Cordio, founder and president of Startup Milwaukee. “There’s a lot of great events already in the tech community that are really focused on a specific technology…but there aren’t really these events that bring together people not really on tech, but on how to attract, retain and develop top tech talent to the region.”

The first Code + Craft Brews event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Good City Brewing, 2108 N. Farwell Ave. 

Emilia Sherifova, vice president of enterprise architecture and engineering at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., will discuss her role in the company’s digital transformation and her experience leading technology teams. Previously, Sherifova was chief technology officer of LearnVest, a financial planning startup acquired by Northwestern Mutual in 2015.

“If this goes well, we may do more events and programming to the broader tech community,” Cordio said. “This is a fun experiment that I think could lead to new opportunities.”

The events are free and open to the public. Registration is available online.

