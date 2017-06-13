Penrod Software to open Dallas office

Milwaukee-based Penrod Software, a cloud consulting agency that specializes in business improvement initiatives, recently announced that it will open an office in Dallas.

According to an announcement on Penrod’s blog, the company has opened three new offices in the last 12 months, including its new headquarters in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, and new offices in Minneapolis and Chicago. The addition of a Dallas office, which will be the company’s fourth location, is part of a national growth strategy for 2017, the company said.

“When we look to expand Penrod, we look for communities and areas that have the same core values as Penrod does,” said Joseph Taylor, Penrod CEO and co-founder, in the company’s announcement. “While most people are looking to the coast, we found the people of Texas, and Dallas in particular, to align with our already growing teams, where being helpful to our clients, community and coworkers is the core value we seek.”

“Penrod is looking forward to working with companies in Texas as they grow, being a growth company ourselves we know we can help companies in Texas get where they want to be using the tools Salesforce.com offers,” he added. “It’s important for us not to just want to do business in Texas, but be a part of Texas and everything it has to offer.”

In March, the company announced the opening of its Minneapolis office, which followed the addition of its Chicago office in August 2016.

The company was founded in 2012. In 2016, Penrod became the second-fastest growing national partner of Salesforce.com and was ranked No. 6 among Top Wisconsin Companies according to Inc. Magazine, the announcement said.

In 2016, Penrod was also named the top Wisconsin workplace for young professionals in NEWaukee’s annual Bubbler Awards.