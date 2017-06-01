Miles Data Technologies expanding its Waukesha HQ facility

Miles Data Technologies recently broke ground on an expansion of its Waukesha headquarters facility that will accommodate the company’s growing staff.

The company, which implements radio frequency identification and bar code systems, is adding 15 offices to its facility at N7 W22081 Johnson Drive. The new offices will house its sales team and leadership.

The project will also include a meeting space, buildout of its shipping and receiving office, and the relocation of the systems engineering team, which will be placed in an existing wing with a dedicated sandbox for the development of customer solutions.

The expansion will add 4,000 square feet to the 17,000 square-foot facility.

Officials say “double digit growth” in recent years has led to the need for more office space. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.

“We understand selecting new bar code, RFID, and mobility solutions is an important decision, and we want to help our clients make informed decisions about how solutions will impact their operations and productivity,” said Robert Ladd, president and CEO of Miles Data Technologies. “Adding the meeting space where they can see solutions in action will help us provide the information and guidance they need during the all-important decision-making stage of the project.”

Miles Data Technologies moved to its current location in April 2015, following a complete remodel.