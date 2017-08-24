Health care technology services provider opens Waukesha call center

Talon Healthy IT Services, a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based health care technology services provider, is opening a new call center in Waukesha.

The company recently purchased the 19,800-square-foot office building at W223 N720 Saratoga Drive in Waukesha, which will become the second call center in its network.

The center will begin taking calls on Sept. 2.

Talon provides technical support to hospitals, medical clinics and small- and mid-sized business. The company works with health systems in 12 states, including Wisconsin.

Mike Linville, CEO and president of Talon Healthy IT Services, said about 30 employees will work in the Waukesha call center initially, but he anticipates that number to grow “rapidly.”

The operations at the Waukesha call center will parallel those housed in its North Carolina call center.

“We’re working to balance the workforce across the two call centers so that if there is a natural disaster in one geography or another, we can still maintain that level of service for our customers,” he said.

He said the company plans to grow its presence on the West Coast and eventually open an additional call center there.