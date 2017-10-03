Global Water Center to open coworking space

The Global Water Center is opening a new coworking space in response to demand for small and flexible office spaces at the Walker’s Point facility, The Water Council announced today.

Called the Oasis Coworking Community, the work space is a reformat of approximately 4,000 square feet on the second floor and 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the seven-story building, located at 247 W. Freshwater Way. It’s scheduled to be completed in early 2018.

The Oasis will provide a variety of time-period lease arrangements to accommodate entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as national and global organizations. The Oasis amenities include fully furnished desk spaces, personal signage and access to other Global Water Center amenities.

“Businesses are calling us on a weekly basis interested in opening a small office in Milwaukee, to connect with Wisconsin’s water technology cluster or to establish an entrance into the U.S. market,” said Dean Amhaus, president and CEO of The Water Council. “Our initiatives were developed to broaden our cluster’s new business opportunities and to expand new industry cluster participants. The Oasis lets the powerful formula of collisions, conversations and collaboration that we’ve seen in the center work at a whole new level.”

Activities at the Global Water Center include research and development, startup company acceleration, mentoring, talent development and business attraction initiatives. The Council’s network includes partner organizations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, China, South Korea and other parts of Asia.

“The new coworking space will elevate the level of synergy we have seen among tenants at the Global Water Center since its opening in 2013,” said Mark Hogan, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “By offering flexible space for startup companies, the Global Water Center will now provide even more opportunities to attract and retain promising new high-tech businesses to Wisconsin.”

Earlier this year, the Water Council dropped plans to expand to a second building after having trouble finding tenants to occupy larger portions of the building.