MillerCoors to give away 15,000 free Brewers tickets

MillerCoors will be taking 15,000 Brewers fans to the Brewers vs. Pirates series next week at Miller Park to help boost support for the team’s playoff push.

The company announced today that it purchased 5,000 tickets for each game in the series – 15,000 in all – to be available to fans online, free of charge, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday at Brewers.com/MillerCoors.

The games will be played on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:40 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:40 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:10 p.m.

“This Brewers team has fought all year long and they are now in a great place to battle it out for a spot in the postseason,” Jim Kanter, Milwaukee general manager at MillerCoors said. “Miller is proud to call Milwaukee home and proud to call the Brewers our hometown team. We want to show our support by gifting these tickets to the best fans in baseball.”

The tickets are for seats in the Loge Outfield, Loge Bleachers, and Terrace Box sections at Miller Park and will be limited to four per order on a first come, first serve basis. Fans will order the tickets on the Brewers’ website, pay a $3 order processing fee, and receive the tickets electronically before the game.

“We thank MillerCoors for this creative concept as they add an incredible fan value to what is already an electric atmosphere at Miller Park,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers chief operating officer said. “We expect the inventory to go quickly and encourage fans to act early.”