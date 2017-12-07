Brewers to renovate club level concourse at Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that the team plans to renovate the PNC Club Level concourse at Miller Park.

The project will include a redesign and modernization of the aesthetic for the club level corridor, as well the addition of two new food destinations, a hospitality station and a revamped marketplace concept.

The aesthetic upgrades will include new corridor finishes, wallcoverings, modifications to lighting, new wayfinding signage and large format wall graphics commemorating various moments in Miller Park history. New large screen televisions will be placed along several of the corridor walls and new furniture – including bar top tables as well as modular soft seating – will be added along the concourse.

“This is just one of several projects related to Miller Park that we have planned for this off-season,” said Brewers chief operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “We believe in providing the greatest fan experience in all baseball, and to do that we look to be responsive to fan preferences and the latest in design. The PNC Club Level has been a popular destination for both suite patrons and ticket buyers, and we look forward to offering an upgrade in the experience for 2018 and beyond.”

The project is designed by Uihlein/Wilson – Ramlow/Stein Architects. The work will be completed before the start of the 2018 season.