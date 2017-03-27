West Allis Cheese & Sausage wants to add outdoor restaurant at Public Market

Patio would focus on breakfast

by

March 27, 2017, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/west-allis-cheese-sausage-wants-to-add-outdoor-restaurant-at-public-market/

The owners of the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward plan to add an outdoor restaurant and dining counter there, along East St. Paul Avenue.

Milwaukee Public Market

The Milwaukee Public Market.

“We would like to become a sit-down restaurant in the summer,” said Mark Lutz, who owns the shop at the Public Market and on West Becher Street in West Allis. “We do really well with our breakfast business in West Allis and we would like to do the same thing (at the Public Market).”

The patio, which would be separated by partitions from the other vendors, would include about eight, four-top tables and a counter up against the shop, with seating for 10 to 12 people.

Last year, Lutz installed a door in the kitchen that opens to East St. Paul Avenue, with plans for the expansion.

Lutz recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Milwaukee to serve mimosas and Bloody Mary’s during breakfast.

“We don’t want to have a full-fledged bar, but you can’t have a great breakfast without a mimosa and a Bloody Mary,” Lutz said.

Once the final designs are complete, the plan will have to be approved by the Third Ward Architectural Review Board. The Public Market is owned and operated by the Third Ward Business Improvement District.

Lutz would like to open in May.

David Ware, facility manager of the Milwaukee Public Market, said the potential is there for the outdoor space to be beautiful.

“They have been there since the beginning and do very well,” Ware said. “They are well established and quite successful.”

Overall, the Milwaukee Public Market continues to find success and continues to break records for sales and customer visits.

Total vendor sales increased 10 percent in 2016 to $15.82 million, up from $14.35 million in 2015, according to operators. The sales figures are more than double total sales in 2010.

Customer visits were up 11 percent in 2016, with 1.54 million people visiting the Public Market last year, up from 1.39 million the previous year.

Related Stories

The owners of the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward plan to add an outdoor restaurant and dining counter there, along East St. Paul Avenue.

Milwaukee Public Market

The Milwaukee Public Market.

“We would like to become a sit-down restaurant in the summer,” said Mark Lutz, who owns the shop at the Public Market and on West Becher Street in West Allis. “We do really well with our breakfast business in West Allis and we would like to do the same thing (at the Public Market).”

The patio, which would be separated by partitions from the other vendors, would include about eight, four-top tables and a counter up against the shop, with seating for 10 to 12 people.

Last year, Lutz installed a door in the kitchen that opens to East St. Paul Avenue, with plans for the expansion.

Lutz recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Milwaukee to serve mimosas and Bloody Mary’s during breakfast.

“We don’t want to have a full-fledged bar, but you can’t have a great breakfast without a mimosa and a Bloody Mary,” Lutz said.

Once the final designs are complete, the plan will have to be approved by the Third Ward Architectural Review Board. The Public Market is owned and operated by the Third Ward Business Improvement District.

Lutz would like to open in May.

David Ware, facility manager of the Milwaukee Public Market, said the potential is there for the outdoor space to be beautiful.

“They have been there since the beginning and do very well,” Ware said. “They are well established and quite successful.”

Overall, the Milwaukee Public Market continues to find success and continues to break records for sales and customer visits.

Total vendor sales increased 10 percent in 2016 to $15.82 million, up from $14.35 million in 2015, according to operators. The sales figures are more than double total sales in 2010.

Customer visits were up 11 percent in 2016, with 1.54 million people visiting the Public Market last year, up from 1.39 million the previous year.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

2017 Digital Summit
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

03/30/20178:00 am-4:00 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm