The Bon-Ton Stores reports disappointing fourth quarter

Company widens loss for full year

by

March 14, 2017, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/the-bon-ton-stores-reports-disappointing-fourth-quarter/

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, today reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, which were lower than expected for the holiday period.

Bon-Ton

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

Net income was $44.7 million, or $2.09 per share, down from $50.6 million, or $2.42 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-cash impairment charges of $16.7 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, impacted the fourth quarter profit. Seeking Alpha’s consensus analyst projection was for $3.24 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $877.3 million, down from $927.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts expected $892.6 million in revenue.

Comparable store sales, an important measure of retail performance, were down 4.7 percent year-over-year. January sales were lower than expected, weighing on the usual boost from holiday season sales in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, Bon-Ton reported a net loss of $63.4 million, compared with a net loss of $57.1 million in 2015. The year included consulting and severance costs related to its efforts to draw down expenses of 32 cents per diluted share. In addition, it incurred non-cash impairment charges of 85 cents per share for the year.

Full-year 2016 revenue was $2.6 million, down from $2.7 million in the prior year.

Comparable store sales decreased 3.8 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Like many retailers, Bon-Ton is struggling to attract customers as consumers shift more of their spending online and spend less time in brick-and-mortar stores. Bon-Ton Stores operates 263 department stores in 25 states under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers brands.

Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer of Bon-Ton Stores, said the company will continue cutting costs, managing inventory and emphasizing its omnichannel shopping opportunities.

“While the continued weak traffic trends and unseasonably warm weather pressured sales in the fourth quarter, we expanded gross margin by 145 basis points and grew adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent,” Bufano said. “In addition, we exceeded our cost reduction goal by $7 million, with net savings of $31 million for the year. We also made progress on a number of initiatives designed to differentiate our stores within the retail landscape. As part of this, we believe we further solidified our position as the hometown shopping destination with an emphasis on our localization strategy which included the introduction of our Close to Home product assortment. In addition, we continued to focus on our omnichannel strategy, with sales once again growing in the double digits. Finally, we grew our base of loyal private label credit card users, and launched our new Love Style Rewards loyalty program, to great response.”

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, today reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, which were lower than expected for the holiday period.

Bon-Ton

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

Net income was $44.7 million, or $2.09 per share, down from $50.6 million, or $2.42 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-cash impairment charges of $16.7 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, impacted the fourth quarter profit. Seeking Alpha’s consensus analyst projection was for $3.24 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Revenue totaled $877.3 million, down from $927.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts expected $892.6 million in revenue.

Comparable store sales, an important measure of retail performance, were down 4.7 percent year-over-year. January sales were lower than expected, weighing on the usual boost from holiday season sales in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, Bon-Ton reported a net loss of $63.4 million, compared with a net loss of $57.1 million in 2015. The year included consulting and severance costs related to its efforts to draw down expenses of 32 cents per diluted share. In addition, it incurred non-cash impairment charges of 85 cents per share for the year.

Full-year 2016 revenue was $2.6 million, down from $2.7 million in the prior year.

Comparable store sales decreased 3.8 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Like many retailers, Bon-Ton is struggling to attract customers as consumers shift more of their spending online and spend less time in brick-and-mortar stores. Bon-Ton Stores operates 263 department stores in 25 states under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers brands.

Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer of Bon-Ton Stores, said the company will continue cutting costs, managing inventory and emphasizing its omnichannel shopping opportunities.

“While the continued weak traffic trends and unseasonably warm weather pressured sales in the fourth quarter, we expanded gross margin by 145 basis points and grew adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent,” Bufano said. “In addition, we exceeded our cost reduction goal by $7 million, with net savings of $31 million for the year. We also made progress on a number of initiatives designed to differentiate our stores within the retail landscape. As part of this, we believe we further solidified our position as the hometown shopping destination with an emphasis on our localization strategy which included the introduction of our Close to Home product assortment. In addition, we continued to focus on our omnichannel strategy, with sales once again growing in the double digits. Finally, we grew our base of loyal private label credit card users, and launched our new Love Style Rewards loyalty program, to great response.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am