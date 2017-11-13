- Debra Simon, chairwoman, former chief operating officer of SF & Co.
- Michael Gleim, former COO of The Bon-Ton Stores
- Paul Rigby, former managing director of JPMorgan Chase
- Jeffrey Sherman, former president of Echo Design Group
- Philmer (Phil) Rohrbaugh, COO of Fulton Financial Corp.
- William Tracy, president and chief executive officer of The Bon-Ton Stores
The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.
