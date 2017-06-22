Sears to close Southridge store

Retailer shutters 20 more locations

by

June 22, 2017, 3:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/sears-to-close-southridge-store/

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close its Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The company confirmed the closures this afternoon. The Sears Auto Center will close in late July and the Sears store will close in mid-September, a spokesman said. A liquidation sale will begin June 30.

Many of the employees were informed of the closure today. A spokesperson declined to reveal the employee count at Southridge. Associates who are eligible will receive severance or an opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores, he said.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

Sears has announced hundreds of store closures nationwide this year. According to Business Insider, Southridge was one of 20 new closures announced today.

The struggling retailer closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014. Today, Bayshore confirmed it will fill part of that space with a Nordstrom Rack store.

Sears also closed its stores at Regency Mall in Racine in 2013 and Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014.

The Southridge Mall has experienced several store closures in recent months, but has also been working to bring in new experiences as consumers do less brick-and-mortar shopping. Its new Marcus Theatres eight-screen movie complex and restaurant will open next week.

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close its Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The company confirmed the closures this afternoon. The Sears Auto Center will close in late July and the Sears store will close in mid-September, a spokesman said. A liquidation sale will begin June 30.

Many of the employees were informed of the closure today. A spokesperson declined to reveal the employee count at Southridge. Associates who are eligible will receive severance or an opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores, he said.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

Sears has announced hundreds of store closures nationwide this year. According to Business Insider, Southridge was one of 20 new closures announced today.

The struggling retailer closed its store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale in 2014. Today, Bayshore confirmed it will fill part of that space with a Nordstrom Rack store.

Sears also closed its stores at Regency Mall in Racine in 2013 and Memorial Mall in Sheboygan in 2014.

The Southridge Mall has experienced several store closures in recent months, but has also been working to bring in new experiences as consumers do less brick-and-mortar shopping. Its new Marcus Theatres eight-screen movie complex and restaurant will open next week.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm