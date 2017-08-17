Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets adding and expanding retailers this fall

Shoe stores and restaurants planned for outdoor mall

by

August 17, 2017, 5:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/pleasant-prairie-premium-outlets-adding-and-expanding-retailers-this-fall/

More shoes and food choices will be available this fall at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

The outdoor shopping mall opened two new restaurants this week, China Town and Teriyaki Grill, and will continue to open new stores throughout the fall.

An Asics shoe store, eighty1 Fashions, which specializes in women’s shoes, and a Starbucks coffee shop are all expected to open in coming months.

“We are thrilled to bring several new retail and dining options to Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, just in time for fall,” said Cristin Newton, director of marketing and business development at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. “Each of these new brands, along with the multiple recent retailer expansions, offer a wider selection of merchandise available to shoppers at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.”

In early August, Ruckus Vapes re-opened, and Skechers is set to re-open in October in an expanded space.

Adidas will also be open throughout the duration of the store’s remodel, Newton said.

