Payless considering more closures, including Mayfair Mall store

Four more Wisconsin Payless Shoesource stores could possibly close, including the store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, according to the company’s website.

In April, the discount shoe seller Payless Inc. filed for bankruptcy announcing a plan to immediately close about 400 under-performing stores including four in the Milwaukee area.

This week, four more Wisconsin stores were added to a list of stores being considered for closure.

“We remain hopeful that these negotiations will be successful and provide us with the ability to avoid additional closures,” according to the Payless website.

The stores in Wisconsin that are closing or have been closed are:

Midtown Center, 4181 N 56Th St., Milwaukee

Grand Avenue Mall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Lincoln Plaza, Rhinelander

Wausau Center Mall, Wausau

The stores in the state that are being considered for closure are:

Mayfair Mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

Oakwood Mall, 4800 Golf Road, Eau Claire

Fox River Mall, 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton

Valley View Mall, 3800 State Road 16, La Crosse

The bankruptcy will slash the Topeka, Kansas-based retailer’s debt by almost 50 percent, according to the company’s website. Payless listed liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion in Chapter 11 documents filed Tuesday in St. Louis bankruptcy court, according to Bloomberg.

The company employs almost 22,000 people, according to its website, and has more than 4,000 stores in 30 countries. Payless has 13 stores in the Milwaukee area and one in Kenosha.

In January, Payless closed Payless Shoe Source and Payless Kids at Regency Mall in Racine.