Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt to open location at The Corners

National chain already has locations in Oak Creek and Waukesha

May 31, 2017, 11:12 AM

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will add a third Milwaukee-area location in July when it opens at The Corners of Brookfield.

Orange Leaf will open at The Corners of Brookfield this summer.

“We’re thrilled to be joining The Corners of Brookfield,” said Jen Morrison, a spokesperson for Orange Leaf. “This new store will add to our already strong brand in southeastern Wisconsin.”

The store will be located on the southeast side of the mixed-use development, next to Von Maur in the town center.

The Oklahoma City-based frozen yogurt shop has had significant growth since opening in 2008. It currently has 300 locations in the United States and Australia.

Orange Leaf also has locations in Waukesha and Oak Creek.

Other restaurants already announced at The Corners include BelAir Cantina, Café Hollander and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. BelAir Cantina and Café Hollander have already opened, Grimaldi’s is scheduled to open later this summer.

“We can’t wait to welcome Orange Leaf to The Corners,” said Chelsea Roessler, marketing manager for The Corners of Brookfield. “I can already picture our guests enjoying a delicious frozen yogurt treat after dinner at one of our restaurants, or while listening to live music on our Market Square.”

