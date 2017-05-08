Milwaukee Public Market names first executive director

Paul Schwartz will lead the market

May 08, 2017, 12:11 PM

Paul Schwartz

Paul Schwartz

Long-time Milwaukee Public Market employee Paul Schwartz has been named the market’s first executive director.

Schwartz, 36, who was hired in 2007, as an administrative assistant at the market and currently holds the title of operation and communications manager, has become instrumental in the market’s success, said Ronald San Felippo, chair of the Milwaukee Business Improvement District #2, which owns and operates the Public Market.

“He is homegrown,” San Felippo said. “We believe that his leadership will continue to place the market among the best in the country.”

The Milwaukee Public Market, located in the Historic Third Ward, had 1.5 million visitors in 2016, up 11 percent from the previous year, making it one of the top attractions in southeast Wisconsin.

