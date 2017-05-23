Meijer launching home delivery service June 8

Big box retailer Meijer will launch home delivery service to its nine Wisconsin stores beginning June 8.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer has partnered with Shipt, a Birmingham, Alabama-based grocery delivery service to deliver more than 55,000 items to customers within an hour.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee.

“Providing people with the option to shop online for thousands of grocery products and daily essentials and have them delivered to their door when it’s most convenient for them helps our customers save time,” said Art Sebastian, director of digital shopping. “The personalized service that Shipt offers, coupled with the quality and value our customers love about Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience in Wisconsin.”

To celebrate the launch of Meijer home delivery in Wisconsin, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to the launch.

Meijer entered the Wisconsin market in 2015, opening stores in Kenosha, Grafton, Oak Creek, Wauwatosa, Waukesha and Sussex.

Meijer is the latest retailer to offer one-hour delivery service in the Milwaukee-area. In March, Amazon launched the service.