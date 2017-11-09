Mark Fedyk named president, COO of Jockey

Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. today announced that Mark Fedyk will become the company’s president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2018.

Fedyk began his career at Jockey in 2008 as the head of its Retail division and most recently served as president of Jockey North America Wholesale business and as chief merchandise officer.

Before joining Jockey, Fedyk was senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Sears. Prior to Sears, he held senior merchandising and marketing positions at Saks Department Store Group and Ulta. Fedyk has an MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a marketing degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“Mark possesses the experience, vision, values and leadership qualities to continue the 141-year record of success that is Jockey International,” said Jockey chairman and chief executive officer Debra S. Waller. “We are fortunate to have Mark in this role to lead us in the years ahead.”

Fedyk will succeed current president and COO Robert Nolan, who is retiring.

“Bob has done an outstanding job as President and COO, and I am grateful for his immense contributions to the company,” said Waller. “The time is right to complete our planned leadership transition.”

In addition, Michael Lapidus, president of Marketing and Consumer Direct, will retire at the end of the year after a 22-year career with Jockey.

“I am grateful for the service of Bob and Michael,” said Waller. “We are stronger for their contributions and I wish them well in retirement.”

Nolan and Lapidus will continue to serve on Jockey’s board of directors, Waller said.