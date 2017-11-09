Mark Fedyk named president, COO of Jockey

Current president and COO Robert Nolan will retire

by

November 09, 2017, 10:50 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/mark-fedyk-named-president-coo-of-jockey/

Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. today announced that Mark Fedyk will become the company’s president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2018.

Fedyk

Fedyk began his career at Jockey in 2008 as the head of its Retail division and most recently served as president of Jockey North America Wholesale business and as chief merchandise officer.

Before joining Jockey, Fedyk was senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Sears. Prior to Sears, he held senior merchandising and marketing positions at Saks Department Store Group and Ulta. Fedyk has an MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a marketing degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“Mark possesses the experience, vision, values and leadership qualities to continue the 141-year record of success that is Jockey International,” said Jockey chairman and chief executive officer Debra S. Waller. “We are fortunate to have Mark in this role to lead us in the years ahead.”

Fedyk will succeed current president and COO Robert Nolan, who is retiring.

“Bob has done an outstanding job as President and COO, and I am grateful for his immense contributions to the company,” said Waller. “The time is right to complete our planned leadership transition.”

In addition, Michael Lapidus, president of Marketing and Consumer Direct, will retire at the end of the year after a 22-year career with Jockey.

“I am grateful for the service of Bob and Michael,” said Waller. “We are stronger for their contributions and I wish them well in retirement.”

Nolan and Lapidus will continue to serve on Jockey’s board of directors, Waller said.

Kenosha-based Jockey International, Inc. today announced that Mark Fedyk will become the company’s president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2018.

Fedyk

Fedyk began his career at Jockey in 2008 as the head of its Retail division and most recently served as president of Jockey North America Wholesale business and as chief merchandise officer.

Before joining Jockey, Fedyk was senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Sears. Prior to Sears, he held senior merchandising and marketing positions at Saks Department Store Group and Ulta. Fedyk has an MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a marketing degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

“Mark possesses the experience, vision, values and leadership qualities to continue the 141-year record of success that is Jockey International,” said Jockey chairman and chief executive officer Debra S. Waller. “We are fortunate to have Mark in this role to lead us in the years ahead.”

Fedyk will succeed current president and COO Robert Nolan, who is retiring.

“Bob has done an outstanding job as President and COO, and I am grateful for his immense contributions to the company,” said Waller. “The time is right to complete our planned leadership transition.”

In addition, Michael Lapidus, president of Marketing and Consumer Direct, will retire at the end of the year after a 22-year career with Jockey.

“I am grateful for the service of Bob and Michael,” said Waller. “We are stronger for their contributions and I wish them well in retirement.”

Nolan and Lapidus will continue to serve on Jockey’s board of directors, Waller said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

A Noteworthy Evening
The Legend at Brandybrook

11/11/20176:00 pm-10:30 pm

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am