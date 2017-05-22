Macy’s adding outlet store to Mayfair Mall location

Macy’s will carve out space inside its Mayfair Mall store in Wauwatosa for its growing line of outlet stores.

Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store will open in approximately 20,200 square feet on the first floor of the existing department store at the mall on June 24.

Macy’s Backstage will offer a wide selection of merchandise from the previous season, as well as new brands for men, women and children. The department will also feature home décor, beauty products and shoes.

“Macy’s Backstage is a new experience for our customer who enjoys the thrill of the hunt providing fashion and brands at a great value,” said Tim Baxter, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “The Backstage concept caters to the fashion-savvy, cost-conscious shopper that expects her local store to keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle.”

Macy’s announced during an earnings call in January 2016 that it would begin opening discount stores called “Macy’s Backstage” inside of its department stores in the hopes of drawing customers who wouldn’t traditionally shop at Macy’s.

At that time, the Cincinnati-based company said over the next two years, Macy’s would open about 50 Macy’s Backstage off-price locations, primarily inside existing Macy’s stores.

Macy’s has four stores in Wisconsin. The other Milwaukee-area store in at Southridge Mall in Greendale.

Like most national retail chains, Macy’s has struggled as shoppers have shifted their buying habits from traditional brick and mortar to online. Macy’s Inc. stock dipped 12 percent on May 11 after announcing its first quarter earnings and disappointing same-store sales. Sales in the first quarter totaled $5.3 billion, a decrease of 7.5 percent, compared to the same quarter last year.

On Monday morning, Macy’s Inc. stock was trading around $23.64.