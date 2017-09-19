Kohl’s will accept Amazon returns at Los Angeles, Chicago stores

Retailer continues to strengthen partnership with online giant

September 19, 2017, 2:04 PM

Kohl’s and Amazon have taken their new relationship a step further.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s announced Tuesday its 82 stores located in Los Angeles and Chicago will offer free returns to Amazon customers beginning in October.

“This is a great example of how Kohl’s and Amazon are leveraging each other’s strengths – the power of Kohl’s store portfolio and omnichannel capabilities combined with the power of Amazon’s reach and loyal customer base,” Richard Schepp, chief administrative officer at Kohl’s Corp. said in a written statement.

Kohl’s will package and transport all returned items to Amazon return centers regardless of the return reason. Customers visiting Kohl’s for Amazon returns at Kohl’s services can use designated parking spots near the store entrance.

Earlier this month, Kohl’s announced it will roll out Amazon’s “Smart Home Experience” devices at 10 stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas in October. By doing so, customers will have a chance to experience Amazon products before purchasing.

