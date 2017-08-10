Kohl’s Corp. reports higher net income, earnings in Q2

Total sales slightly below year ago

August 10, 2017, 10:47 AM

Despite a nationwide retail slump, Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. reported an increase in net income for its second quarter.

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The company’s net income was $208 billion, compared to $140 billion during the same time last year. Earnings per share were at $1.24, up 2 percent over the same quarter last year.

Total sales of $4.14 billion were slightly below last years of $4.18 billion.

“The traffic momentum that we saw in the combined March/April period accelerated in the second quarter,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Though transactions for the quarter were lower than last year, July transactions increased. We are also excited by the sequential sales trend improvement in all our lines of business, all geographic regions, and in both our proprietary and national brand portfolios.”

The company ended the quarter with 1,154 Kohl’s stores in 49 states compared to 1,150 Kohl’s stores at the same time last year. Kohl’s also operates 12 FILA outlets and four Off Aisle clearance centers.

