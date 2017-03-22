Kohl’s CEO says company needs to ‘change faster’

Kevin Mansell speaks at Shoptalk retail conference

by

March 22, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/kohls-ceo-says-company-needs-to-change-faster/

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to “change faster” in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

“We aren’t as agile as we need to be in order to be a better competitor,” CEO Kevin Mansell said at retail conference Shoptalk.

Mansell does not see a smaller store footprint making Kohl’s more productive in the future but he does expect stores to become smaller in size over time.

“Having a bigger physical presence is a much better strategy than having less,” he said.

Kohl’s sales during the holiday quarter fell for the fourth straight quarter. The company has been hurt by a steady rise in online shopping and the growing popularity of off-price retail chains like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, operated by TJX Companies Inc.

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to “change faster” in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

“We aren’t as agile as we need to be in order to be a better competitor,” CEO Kevin Mansell said at retail conference Shoptalk.

Mansell does not see a smaller store footprint making Kohl’s more productive in the future but he does expect stores to become smaller in size over time.

“Having a bigger physical presence is a much better strategy than having less,” he said.

Kohl’s sales during the holiday quarter fell for the fourth straight quarter. The company has been hurt by a steady rise in online shopping and the growing popularity of off-price retail chains like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, operated by TJX Companies Inc.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am