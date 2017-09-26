Kevin Mansell to retire as Kohl’s CEO and president in May

Michelle Gass will assume role of CEO, Sona Chawla will become president

by

September 26, 2017, 10:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/kevin-mansell-to-retire-as-kohls-ceo-and-president-in-may/

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president announced Tuesday he will retire in May 2018.

His role will be split in two positions. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief merchandising and customer officer will assume the role of CEO. Sona Chawla, Kohl’s chief operating officer, will assume the role of president.

Mansell

In the 35 years Mansell has been at Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, the company grew from a local Milwaukee-area retailer with a dozen locations to a national company with more than 1,100 stores across 49 states, generating annual sales of $19 billion.

“It has been a privilege to spend 35 years at Kohl’s, 19 years on the board and nearly 10 as CEO,” Mansell said in a written statement. “I look forward to this last year of my career, building on the positive momentum we have going into the holidays, furthering the development of our operational excellence and traffic-driving plans and ensuring a seamless transition for our associates, partners and shareholders.”

Last month, Kohl’s has begun exploring a partnership with online giant Amazon. Kohl’s will begin offering free returns to Amazon customers in October at 82 stores located in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl’s will also begin selling Amazon’s “Smart Home Experience” devices at 10 stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas in October.

Mansell said he is confident Gass will continue to focus on the long-term financial health of the business.

“The retail industry is going through a transformational amount of change and Michelle is extremely well qualified and positioned to lead Kohl’s through this evolution,” Mansell said.

Gass

In a written statement, Gass said she is “energized by the challenges Kohl’s and other retailers are facing and believes the company is uniquely positioned to face them.

“We are resilient, innovative and agile, and will continue to make investments in our business to provide compelling customer experiences that pave the path for our future success,” Gass said.

Gass joined Kohl’s in 2013 as chief customer officer, with leadership responsibility for marketing and the e-commerce business. Her role expanded to chief merchandising and customer officer in 2015, adding the company’s merchandising, planning and product development divisions to her areas of responsibility.

Prior to joining Kohl’s, Gass spent nearly 17 years at Starbucks where she held a variety of leadership roles overseeing marketing, Starbucks beverage, food and merchandising, and global strategy.

Prior to Starbucks, Gass began her career with Procter & Gamble.

Chawla

Chawla joined Kohl’s in 2015 as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Kohl’s, Chawla spent seven years with Walgreens in a variety of senior leadership roles including president of e-commerce and president of digital and chief marketing officer.

Chawla will maintain her responsibilities for the company’s omnichannel operations including all store operations, logistics and supply chain network, information and digital technology, and e-commerce strategy, planning and operations.

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president announced Tuesday he will retire in May 2018.

His role will be split in two positions. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief merchandising and customer officer will assume the role of CEO. Sona Chawla, Kohl’s chief operating officer, will assume the role of president.

Mansell

In the 35 years Mansell has been at Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, the company grew from a local Milwaukee-area retailer with a dozen locations to a national company with more than 1,100 stores across 49 states, generating annual sales of $19 billion.

“It has been a privilege to spend 35 years at Kohl’s, 19 years on the board and nearly 10 as CEO,” Mansell said in a written statement. “I look forward to this last year of my career, building on the positive momentum we have going into the holidays, furthering the development of our operational excellence and traffic-driving plans and ensuring a seamless transition for our associates, partners and shareholders.”

Last month, Kohl’s has begun exploring a partnership with online giant Amazon. Kohl’s will begin offering free returns to Amazon customers in October at 82 stores located in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl’s will also begin selling Amazon’s “Smart Home Experience” devices at 10 stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas in October.

Mansell said he is confident Gass will continue to focus on the long-term financial health of the business.

“The retail industry is going through a transformational amount of change and Michelle is extremely well qualified and positioned to lead Kohl’s through this evolution,” Mansell said.

Gass

In a written statement, Gass said she is “energized by the challenges Kohl’s and other retailers are facing and believes the company is uniquely positioned to face them.

“We are resilient, innovative and agile, and will continue to make investments in our business to provide compelling customer experiences that pave the path for our future success,” Gass said.

Gass joined Kohl’s in 2013 as chief customer officer, with leadership responsibility for marketing and the e-commerce business. Her role expanded to chief merchandising and customer officer in 2015, adding the company’s merchandising, planning and product development divisions to her areas of responsibility.

Prior to joining Kohl’s, Gass spent nearly 17 years at Starbucks where she held a variety of leadership roles overseeing marketing, Starbucks beverage, food and merchandising, and global strategy.

Prior to Starbucks, Gass began her career with Procter & Gamble.

Chawla

Chawla joined Kohl’s in 2015 as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Kohl’s, Chawla spent seven years with Walgreens in a variety of senior leadership roles including president of e-commerce and president of digital and chief marketing officer.

Chawla will maintain her responsibilities for the company’s omnichannel operations including all store operations, logistics and supply chain network, information and digital technology, and e-commerce strategy, planning and operations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm