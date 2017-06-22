It’s official: Nordstrom Rack coming to Bayshore

Store will open in fall 2018

June 22, 2017, 11:13 AM

Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. confirmed its plans Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

The approximately 26,800-square-foot store is scheduled to open in fall 2018, anchoring the redeveloped north end of the mall, which has not done as well as the other portion of the 45-acre complex since Sears closed its 117,000-square-foot store in 2014.

The redevelopment project will also feature a new mall entry and expanded parking.

BizTimes first reported plans for Nordstrom Rack at Bayshore in May 2016.

“We look forward to opening a store at Bayshore Town Center – a more convenient location for our customers in the North Shore area,” Karen McKibbin, president of Nordstrom Rack, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring customers here the great brands at great prices they’ve come to expect when we open our doors in 2018.”

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. This will be the second Nordstrom Rack store in the Milwaukee area. The company also operates a full-line Nordstrom store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

