Indulgence Chocolatiers adding Purple Door ice cream in Shorewood

As if chocolate weren’t enough reason to stop, Indulgence Chocolatiers is adding 12 Purple Door ice cream flavors to its Shorewood location in May.

Indulgence will be relocating all of its retail shelving inside the shop to make space for Milwaukee-based Purple Door, which is similar to what the retailer did at its Wauwatosa shop, said Brian Waterman, co-owner of Indulgence Chocolatiers.

The store, at 4525 N. Oakland Ave., also will be adding a few bistro-style tables outside the store and will be expanding its hours for the summer, Waterman said.

Indulgence will provide the toppings to pair with the ice cream. Toppings include Sea Salt Sauce, Cacao Nib and Candied Bacon Crumble.

“Since the opening of our East Tosa location in 2015, many customers at our Shorewood shop have asked us to bring our ice cream and chocolate pairing concept to that location as well,” said co-owner Julie Waterman. “With nowhere else in the North Shore community to find Purple Door Ice Cream by the scoop, and the popularity of combining their ice cream with our unique toppings, bringing the concept to Shorewood is a natural fit.”