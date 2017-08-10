Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub closes

Critically acclaimed restaurant was ‘not viable anymore’

by

August 10, 2017, 2:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/hinterland-erie-street-gastropub-closes/

Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward closed its doors on Tuesday night.

The former Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, operated by Green Bay-based Hinterland Brewery, opened at 222 E. Erie St. in 2007.

“It’s like with any business. It was not viable anymore and we needed to focus our attention on our operations in Green Bay and the parts of our business that are doing well,” said Bill Tressler, owner and president of Hinterland Brewery.

While the company will no longer have a physical presence in Milwaukee, “we sell a lot of beer in Milwaukee and that part of our business is doing well and we’ll continue that,” Tressler said.

About 15 to 20 mostly part-time employees worked at Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub at any time, he said.

Hinterland in April opened a new 20,000-square-foot brewery in the Titletown District in Green Bay, which is four times the size of its previous restaurant and brewery in Green Bay. The new space has two restaurants and indoor seating for 300, as well as a brewery that can produce up to 14,000 barrels per year.

