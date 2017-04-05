Harleys sold to owner of Haberdasher Limited in Green Bay

Harleys, a high-end clothing store that has been in business for 69 years in Shorewood, has been sold to Daniel Wickman, the owner of Haberdasher Limited, a men’s clothing store in Green Bay.

The Harleys name and staff will remain the same, said Timothy Ryan, who sold the store located at 3565 N. Oakland Ave., to Wickman on April 3.

Ryan was 19 when he began working for the store in 1968. He took over as owner in 1987.

“It’s bittersweet,” Ryan said of the sale. “But I am ready to step into the next stage of my life.”

Ryan met Wickman through a mutual acquaintance in December and said he felt comfortable turning the store over to him. He will help with the transition through June and then is looking forward to more free time.

“I’m planning to not work 60 hours a week, not have the worries about being a business owner 24/7. I want to play more golf and spend time at my lake home,” Ryan said.

The lake home is in Leland, Michigan. Ryan is considering relocating from Shorewood to Traverse City, Michigan next year. He and his wife have grown daughter who live in Cincinnati.

“I had some health issues over the last year and it has just given me a different perspective on things,” he said.