Gehrke named president at Kesslers

Richard Kessler to become CEO

by

June 21, 2017, 11:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/gehrke-named-president-at-kesslers/

Joe Gehrke has been hired as president at Germantown-based Kesslers Diamond Center Inc. Founder and current president Richard Kessler will become chief executive officer.

Gehrke

Gehrke worked for the past 17 years as a commercial banker at Associated Bank. In that role, he offered financial guidance and services to Kesslers. Gehrke most recently was senior vice president/team leader at Associated, and previously was assistant vice president at Comerica Bank.

“Joe has been a trusted advisor of Kesslers Diamonds for several years. His understanding of our business coupled with his appreciation for our culture make him uniquely qualified to take on this important role in our company,” Kessler said.

Since 2011, Kesslers has been at least partly owned by its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which became a 100 percent ESOP in 2016. Last year, the company formed a succession committee to discuss its future leadership. The committee included employee-owners and two outside advisors, one of which was Gehrke.

“We wanted to define the characteristics of the next president. Our final description fit Joe to a T,” Kessler recalled. “He has a wealth of financial knowledge, understands how businesses operate and appreciates the importance of providing value to customers, which is something I experienced first-hand working with Joe the past several years.”

Kessler will remain “very active” in the company, and continue to star in its radio ads. He eventually plans to transition out of the company, but has not set a timeline. It will take at least 18 months to bring Gehrke up to speed, the company said. Kessler’s daughter, Monica, will continue as Kesslers’ head jewelry buyer.

“The idea of retirement doesn’t have a lot of appeal to me. I’ll do something,” Kessler said.

Gehrke holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from Western Michigan University. As president, he plans to open more diamond centers and increase revenue at Kesslers, while building its executive team.

“I’ve had the benefit of an aspired career at Associated Bank, which has a similar culture to Kesslers Diamonds. Both organizations are focused on growing their businesses in a manner that benefits their customers, employees and the communities they serve,” Gehrke said. “The commitment of Richard and his entire team of employee-owners have helped Kesslers earn its place as the largest seller of diamonds and diamond engagement rings in the state of Wisconsin.”

Founded in 1980, Kesslers currently has seven locations, in downtown Milwaukee, Germantown, Brookfield, Greenfield, Appleton, Madison and Grandville, Michigan. The company has about 130 employees.

Joe Gehrke has been hired as president at Germantown-based Kesslers Diamond Center Inc. Founder and current president Richard Kessler will become chief executive officer.

Gehrke

Gehrke worked for the past 17 years as a commercial banker at Associated Bank. In that role, he offered financial guidance and services to Kesslers. Gehrke most recently was senior vice president/team leader at Associated, and previously was assistant vice president at Comerica Bank.

“Joe has been a trusted advisor of Kesslers Diamonds for several years. His understanding of our business coupled with his appreciation for our culture make him uniquely qualified to take on this important role in our company,” Kessler said.

Since 2011, Kesslers has been at least partly owned by its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which became a 100 percent ESOP in 2016. Last year, the company formed a succession committee to discuss its future leadership. The committee included employee-owners and two outside advisors, one of which was Gehrke.

“We wanted to define the characteristics of the next president. Our final description fit Joe to a T,” Kessler recalled. “He has a wealth of financial knowledge, understands how businesses operate and appreciates the importance of providing value to customers, which is something I experienced first-hand working with Joe the past several years.”

Kessler will remain “very active” in the company, and continue to star in its radio ads. He eventually plans to transition out of the company, but has not set a timeline. It will take at least 18 months to bring Gehrke up to speed, the company said. Kessler’s daughter, Monica, will continue as Kesslers’ head jewelry buyer.

“The idea of retirement doesn’t have a lot of appeal to me. I’ll do something,” Kessler said.

Gehrke holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from Western Michigan University. As president, he plans to open more diamond centers and increase revenue at Kesslers, while building its executive team.

“I’ve had the benefit of an aspired career at Associated Bank, which has a similar culture to Kesslers Diamonds. Both organizations are focused on growing their businesses in a manner that benefits their customers, employees and the communities they serve,” Gehrke said. “The commitment of Richard and his entire team of employee-owners have helped Kesslers earn its place as the largest seller of diamonds and diamond engagement rings in the state of Wisconsin.”

Founded in 1980, Kesslers currently has seven locations, in downtown Milwaukee, Germantown, Brookfield, Greenfield, Appleton, Madison and Grandville, Michigan. The company has about 130 employees.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm