FreshFin Poké coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Will be the restaurant's third location since it opened early this year

by

November 29, 2017, 2:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/freshfin-poke-coming-to-the-corners-of-brookfield/

Milwaukee-based fast-casual seafood restaurant FreshFin Poké will open this spring at The Corners of Brookfield as the restaurant’s third area location.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in January on Milwaukee’s East Side, will occupy a 2,100-square-foot space in the Garrison Building’s southwest corner, north of the Von Maur department store. It will offer dine-in, carry out and delivery options. 

“We are thrilled to be joining The Corners of Brookfield,” Nate Arkush, co-owner of FreshFin Poké said. “The location is perfect for our growing customer base and we are excited to bring our healthy and unique menu to a new community.”

FreshFin Poké will open its second location on Thursday in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

This year, Milwaukee has seen a growing trend of poké restaurants opening in and around the city. In August, Chicago-based poké restaurant Aloha Poké Co. announced it would open locations in the Historic Third Ward and on Downer Avenue, and earlier this month, a new poké restaurant, Ren Poke, was proposed for 1460 Underwood Ave. in Wauwatosa. 

Poke is a raw fish salad served in Hawaiian cuisine.

