Brookfield plastic surgeon opening retail store at The Corners

A Brookfield plastic surgeon is opening a second location, at The Corners of Brookfield development.

Dr. Michelle Bonness will open Bonness, a 1,400 square-foot retail store at The Corners Oct 6., selling a line of skin care products including SkinMedica, Revision, SkinCeuticals, Epionce and PCA skin.

Treatments will continue to take place at the original location, Bonness Cosmetic Surgery & Spa, 20320 W. Greenfield Ave., said Alex Sandra Sisler, clinic manager.

Bonness is a double board certified plastic surgeon who has been in private practice for more than 20 years. She specializes in breast and abdominoplasty procedures.

The second Bonness location will be located adjacent to the Von Maur store at The Corners.