Boston Store opening optical departments at four Milwaukee locations

mEYEwear Optical will be operated by a separate company

by

September 11, 2017, 12:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/boston-store-opening-optical-departments-at-four-milwaukee-locations/

Four Milwaukee Boston Store locations have carved out 150 square feet of space to offer an optical department, as its parent company continues to come seek ways to attract customers into its stores.

Bon-Ton

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

mEYEwear Optical shops will be located adjacent to the accessories department at Bayshore Town Center, Southridge Mall, Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall.

The “shop-in-store” concept was developed in partnership with Boston Store parent company Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., based in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania.

mEYEwear will be staffed by both opticians and stylists. It will be operated by VVOptique, LLC, a new fashion prescription eyewear company.

“Boston Store is pleased to deliver this new merchandise category to our customers,” Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton’s president and chief executive officer said in a written statement. “The new mEYEwear Optical shops offer convenience as well as affordable style in eyewear.”

Shares of Bon-Ton’s stock were trading for about 53 cents today.

Four Milwaukee Boston Store locations have carved out 150 square feet of space to offer an optical department, as its parent company continues to come seek ways to attract customers into its stores.

Bon-Ton

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

mEYEwear Optical shops will be located adjacent to the accessories department at Bayshore Town Center, Southridge Mall, Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall.

The “shop-in-store” concept was developed in partnership with Boston Store parent company Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., based in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania.

mEYEwear will be staffed by both opticians and stylists. It will be operated by VVOptique, LLC, a new fashion prescription eyewear company.

“Boston Store is pleased to deliver this new merchandise category to our customers,” Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton’s president and chief executive officer said in a written statement. “The new mEYEwear Optical shops offer convenience as well as affordable style in eyewear.”

Shares of Bon-Ton’s stock were trading for about 53 cents today.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm