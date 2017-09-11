Boston Store opening optical departments at four Milwaukee locations

Four Milwaukee Boston Store locations have carved out 150 square feet of space to offer an optical department, as its parent company continues to come seek ways to attract customers into its stores.

mEYEwear Optical shops will be located adjacent to the accessories department at Bayshore Town Center, Southridge Mall, Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall.

The “shop-in-store” concept was developed in partnership with Boston Store parent company Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., based in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania.

mEYEwear will be staffed by both opticians and stylists. It will be operated by VVOptique, LLC, a new fashion prescription eyewear company.

“Boston Store is pleased to deliver this new merchandise category to our customers,” Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton’s president and chief executive officer said in a written statement. “The new mEYEwear Optical shops offer convenience as well as affordable style in eyewear.”

Shares of Bon-Ton’s stock were trading for about 53 cents today.