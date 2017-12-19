Bon-Ton will give away $1 million in gift cards Wednesday

First 400 customers at each store will receive gift card worth between $5 and $500

by

December 19, 2017, 10:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/bon-ton-will-give-away-1-million-in-gift-cards-wednesday/

The first 400 customers at Bon-Ton stores on Wednesday, Dec. 20, including Milwaukee-area Boston Stores, will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $500.

Bon-Ton

Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee.

The retailer plans to give away a total of $1 million in gift cards starting at 7 a.m.

The gift cards have no exclusions or expiration and can be given as a gift or used as tender and combined with coupons to shop immediately in any Bon-Ton family of department stores.

Customers can also take advantage of special door busters, deals and a $50 off $100 coupon (some exclusions apply), available on the company’s mobile app, to use for last minute holiday gifts.

There is a limit of one gift card per customer, and customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. Clearance centers and furniture galleries are excluded from this promotion.

“Providing a special gift for our customers adds excitement to their shopping experience,” said Steve Byers, executive vice president of stores for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “It’s the season of giving and we know shoppers will appreciate receiving a free gift card from their hometown store this holiday season.”

The Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton Stores Inc. operates 260 stores under the Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers brands in 24 states.

The first 400 customers at Bon-Ton stores on Wednesday, Dec. 20, including Milwaukee-area Boston Stores, will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $500.

Bon-Ton

Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee.

The retailer plans to give away a total of $1 million in gift cards starting at 7 a.m.

The gift cards have no exclusions or expiration and can be given as a gift or used as tender and combined with coupons to shop immediately in any Bon-Ton family of department stores.

Customers can also take advantage of special door busters, deals and a $50 off $100 coupon (some exclusions apply), available on the company’s mobile app, to use for last minute holiday gifts.

There is a limit of one gift card per customer, and customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. Clearance centers and furniture galleries are excluded from this promotion.

“Providing a special gift for our customers adds excitement to their shopping experience,” said Steve Byers, executive vice president of stores for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “It’s the season of giving and we know shoppers will appreciate receiving a free gift card from their hometown store this holiday season.”

The Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton Stores Inc. operates 260 stores under the Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers brands in 24 states.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm