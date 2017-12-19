Bon-Ton will give away $1 million in gift cards Wednesday

The first 400 customers at Bon-Ton stores on Wednesday, Dec. 20, including Milwaukee-area Boston Stores, will receive a gift card valued between $5 and $500.

The retailer plans to give away a total of $1 million in gift cards starting at 7 a.m.

The gift cards have no exclusions or expiration and can be given as a gift or used as tender and combined with coupons to shop immediately in any Bon-Ton family of department stores.

Customers can also take advantage of special door busters, deals and a $50 off $100 coupon (some exclusions apply), available on the company’s mobile app, to use for last minute holiday gifts.

There is a limit of one gift card per customer, and customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. Clearance centers and furniture galleries are excluded from this promotion.

“Providing a special gift for our customers adds excitement to their shopping experience,” said Steve Byers, executive vice president of stores for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “It’s the season of giving and we know shoppers will appreciate receiving a free gift card from their hometown store this holiday season.”

The Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton Stores Inc. operates 260 stores under the Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers brands in 24 states.