Bon-Ton creates president of merchandising and marketing position

Long-time executive Chad Stauffer promoted to role

by

December 06, 2017, 1:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/retail/bon-ton-creates-president-of-merchandising-and-marketing-position/

Struggling retailer Bon-Ton Stores Inc. has promoted Chad Stauffer to president of merchandising and marketing for the company, effective immediately.

Stauffer

Stauffer has spent the last 10 years at Bon-Ton, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, serving most recently as executive vice president of merchandising.

He was previously senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s, children’s and home.

Stauffer previously worked at Belk Department stores as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of Home Store. He has also held positions on the merchandise teams at Sports Authority, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, and May Department Stores.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Chad’s contributions to Bon-Ton and proven leadership skills with this promotion,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO said in a written statement. “We are confident that, in this newly created role, he will drive continued execution of our merchandising and marketing strategies as our broader management team remains focused on our comprehensive turnaround plan to drive improved performance and establish a sustainable capital structure that will help us succeed long term.”

Like many brick and mortar stores, Bon-Ton has struggled in recent years. The company announced last month it will close at least 40 stores through 2018. The specific stores that will be closed was not disclosed.

Struggling retailer Bon-Ton Stores Inc. has promoted Chad Stauffer to president of merchandising and marketing for the company, effective immediately.

Stauffer

Stauffer has spent the last 10 years at Bon-Ton, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, serving most recently as executive vice president of merchandising.

He was previously senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s, children’s and home.

Stauffer previously worked at Belk Department stores as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of Home Store. He has also held positions on the merchandise teams at Sports Authority, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, and May Department Stores.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Chad’s contributions to Bon-Ton and proven leadership skills with this promotion,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO said in a written statement. “We are confident that, in this newly created role, he will drive continued execution of our merchandising and marketing strategies as our broader management team remains focused on our comprehensive turnaround plan to drive improved performance and establish a sustainable capital structure that will help us succeed long term.”

Like many brick and mortar stores, Bon-Ton has struggled in recent years. The company announced last month it will close at least 40 stores through 2018. The specific stores that will be closed was not disclosed.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm