Bon-Ton creates president of merchandising and marketing position

Struggling retailer Bon-Ton Stores Inc. has promoted Chad Stauffer to president of merchandising and marketing for the company, effective immediately.

Stauffer has spent the last 10 years at Bon-Ton, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, serving most recently as executive vice president of merchandising.

He was previously senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s, children’s and home.

Stauffer previously worked at Belk Department stores as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of Home Store. He has also held positions on the merchandise teams at Sports Authority, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, and May Department Stores.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Chad’s contributions to Bon-Ton and proven leadership skills with this promotion,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO said in a written statement. “We are confident that, in this newly created role, he will drive continued execution of our merchandising and marketing strategies as our broader management team remains focused on our comprehensive turnaround plan to drive improved performance and establish a sustainable capital structure that will help us succeed long term.”

Like many brick and mortar stores, Bon-Ton has struggled in recent years. The company announced last month it will close at least 40 stores through 2018. The specific stores that will be closed was not disclosed.