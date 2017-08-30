Weissgerber wants to operate beer garden at Pere Marquette

Could open next spring at downtown park

August 30, 2017, 1:20 PM

Hans Weissgerber III, owner of Milwaukee-based bar and restaurant operator, HB Milwaukee Inc., wants to open a public beer garden at Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee.

Weissgerber hopes to create the beer garden in the northwest corner of the park, offering German-imported benches and tables to seat 200 to 300 people. Weissengerber held a meeting Tuesday night at Evolution Gastro Pong on Old World 3rd Street to present his plans to the public and answer questions.

Hans Weissgerber III wants to create a beer garden at the northwest corner of Pere Marquette Park in downtown Milwaukee.

The beer garden would operate daily from April to October, serving draft beer, wine and soft drinks and a limited selection of bar food. Beer garden patrons could also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Milwaukee County Parks will be involved in the beer garden’s opening and operation. In 2012, Weissgerber worked with Milwaukee County Parks to open the Estabrook Park Beer Garden. Its success led to beer gardens opening in other Milwaukee parks including Whitnall Park, Humboldt Park and Hoyt Park.

The design and operation for Weissgerber’s two beer gardens is modeled after beer gardens in Munich, Germany. Pere Marquette’s beer garden will specifically resemble beer gardens in Munich’s English Garden.

Weissgerber also owns Old German Beer Hall on Old World 3rd St., an establishment that also was created with traditional German influence.

HB Milwaukee Inc. would fund the construction of a food and beverage service pavilion and public restrooms for the beer garden.

