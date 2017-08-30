Taqueria planned for North Avenue in Wauwatosa

Applicant says he will provide "authentic" Mexican food in East Tosa

August 30, 2017, 5:54 PM

A Taqueria is in the works at 73rd Street and West North Avenue in Wauwatosa, adding to the growing number of restaurants in East Tosa, including Bel Air Cantina.

Beto Rangel, has applied for a conditional use permit with the city for the restaurant, which will replace the Candyman snack shop at 7259 W. North Avenue.

Rangel, owner of ‎ Executive Auto Detail in Milwaukee, said the idea for the restaurant came to him about a month ago when he and his son stopped at the Candyman store and talked to the owner, who was planning on closing his store.

“He told me there was a study done almost five years ago in the community and that the number one thing the people in the area wanted was Mexican food,” Rangel said in document submitted to the city. “At that moment, I just felt something within me…that I pursue this opportunity.”

In the document submitted to the city, Rangel said he knows nothing about the food service business but, “nothing in this world can’t be learned.”

Rangel could not immediately be reached for comment.

He told the city that Ron Stokes, president and chief operating officer of the Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the local franchisee for Qdoba, is one of his customers and has offered to help.

The Taqueria will sell tacos, tortas and burritos. Meat choices will include steak, marinated pork, chicken and chorizo. Tacos will be priced at $2.49, Tortas and Burritos will be $7.49.

The restaurant will be a family business, Rangel said, which will include his mother and sister.

Rangel believes his competitors will be Bel Air, 6817 W. North Ave., which he said is a modern and trendy place in the heart of Wauwatosa but does not serve authentic Mexican food, and El Jefe, which sells “good, tasty tacos,” but is located at the Mayfair Collection.

The Wauwatosa plan commission will consider his proposal Sept. 11

