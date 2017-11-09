Star gazing, campfires and bacon

“Everything is better with bacon,” or at least it is for Dave Dayler and Jennine Paoli– the restauranteurs who will open their second “with Bacon” branded restaurant in April.

Located at S74 W17084 Janesville Road in Muskego, Outside Inn with Bacon, true to its name, will feature a waterfall, fire pits, trees, and stars decorating its 4,200-square-foot interior space and a menu offering Patrick Cudahy bacon in many forms.

The restaurant will also serve farm-to-table style dishes made with locally sourced ingredients as well as grass-fed beef and cage-free poultry.

“What’s fun for many of us is having a camp fire and spending time outside under the stars,” Dayler said. “When its 20 (degrees) below (zero) outside, you could be in (Outside Inn) doing the same thing and enjoying a cocktail.”

Dayler and Paoli in 2011 took over Brookfield’s Saloon on Calhoun, a struggling business, and a shortly after, rebranded it by adding the “with Bacon” concept because “everything is better with bacon,” Dayler said– and it worked.

Since its rebrand, Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon has become a destination for live music, karaoke, and a free bacon happy hour. Every weekday from 4-7 p.m., the restaurant brings out trays of applewood smoked bacon– in 10-minute intervals– for customers to snack on or add to their meals, free of charge.

The same happy hour concept will carry over to Outside Inn but its time frame may vary, Dayler said. Other bacon options at the new restaurant will include bacon wrapped venice bites, country style bacon, sweet pepper bacon, pork belly bacon, and bacon jams.

Outside Inn will be part of Parkland Towne Center, a $33 million mixed-use development on an 11-acre site along Janesville Road in Muskego. It will feature a mix of three retail buildings and three, four-story apartment buildings with a total of 90 units. Ener-Con Companies Inc. has been working on redeveloping the long-vacant Parkland Mall site since 2016.

Dayler said the location is an up and coming neighborhood considering the new commercial and residential development. The restaurant’s outdoors-y theme, he said, will be attractive to Muskego’s community and family-oriented residents.

“We figured it would be somewhere they could gather, a place where they can be together as a family, as well as a fun kind of place,” Dayler said. “It will be an inviting, casual dining place with food that will exceed people’s expectations.”