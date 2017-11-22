Shake Shack to open Dec. 6 in Third Ward

Menu will feature ingredients from Milwaukee-based vendors

by

November 22, 2017, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/shake-shack-to-open-dec-6-in-third-ward/

Shake Shack, the popular New York City-based burger restaurant chain, will open its first Wisconsin location on Dec. 6 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The opening has been highly anticipated since the restaurant’s announcement in May that it would move into part of the 35,000-square-foot, five-story addition recently built onto the Mercantile Building, located at 220 E. Buffalo St.

When Shake Shack opens at 11 a.m. on its opening day, the restaurant plans to give free burgers to the first 50 people standing in line.

Milwaukee’s Shake Shack will source select menu ingredients from local vendors including Usinger’s Famous Sausage in Milwaukee, Rocket Baby Bakery in Wauwatosa, and Honey Pie Cafe in Bay View and serve beer from Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee Brewing Co., The Fermentorium, and Miller Brewing Company.

As part of Shake Shack’s corporate philanthropy initiative, it plans to donate 5 percent of sales from its Pie Oh My dessert– a slice of Honey Pie Cafe pie with vanilla custard– to Groundwork Milwaukee, a local nonprofit that supports environmental sustainability through food access and employment.

The chain uses green construction materials to build its locations. Tabletops in the Third Ward location will be crafted from recycled bowling alley lanes and the chairs and booths will be made from eco-friendly materials.

Milwaukee’s Shake Shack will be one of 85 locations in 18 states and Washington D.C. and more than 50 locations across the globe, including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul. The first Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City.

Shake Shack, the popular New York City-based burger restaurant chain, will open its first Wisconsin location on Dec. 6 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The opening has been highly anticipated since the restaurant’s announcement in May that it would move into part of the 35,000-square-foot, five-story addition recently built onto the Mercantile Building, located at 220 E. Buffalo St.

When Shake Shack opens at 11 a.m. on its opening day, the restaurant plans to give free burgers to the first 50 people standing in line.

Milwaukee’s Shake Shack will source select menu ingredients from local vendors including Usinger’s Famous Sausage in Milwaukee, Rocket Baby Bakery in Wauwatosa, and Honey Pie Cafe in Bay View and serve beer from Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee Brewing Co., The Fermentorium, and Miller Brewing Company.

As part of Shake Shack’s corporate philanthropy initiative, it plans to donate 5 percent of sales from its Pie Oh My dessert– a slice of Honey Pie Cafe pie with vanilla custard– to Groundwork Milwaukee, a local nonprofit that supports environmental sustainability through food access and employment.

The chain uses green construction materials to build its locations. Tabletops in the Third Ward location will be crafted from recycled bowling alley lanes and the chairs and booths will be made from eco-friendly materials.

Milwaukee’s Shake Shack will be one of 85 locations in 18 states and Washington D.C. and more than 50 locations across the globe, including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul. The first Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm