Restaurant planned in former Zak’s Cafe space in Walker’s Point

The owner of the Stilt House restaurant in Cedarburg is planning to open a restaurant in the former Zak’s Café space in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Gordon Goggin is planning Toast, a breakfast and lunch café at 231 S. 2nd St., according to a license application Goggin filed with the city of Milwaukee.

“I’ve had multiple concepts in my head and one was always a breakfast concept,” Goggin said. “Zak’s had a great reputation and a great following. I was in the right place at the right time to see it become available and jumped on it in terms of renting the space.”

Toast will have a 1970s theme and serve classic breakfast and brunch dishes with a twist, Goggin said. The restaurant will also feature a full bar with hand-crafted morning cocktails.

Toast will also serve fresh made doughnuts daily.

“We’ll have different flavors every day and when they are gone, they’re gone,” Goggin said. “We are really excited about bringing a fun, vibrant concept to that part of town.”

Goggin plans on opening Toast in March. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Goggin and Keith Reid, a former executive with MillerCoors, opened the Stilt House in Cedarburg in 2013.

Goggin has 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, including spending time as director of operations for The Lowlands Restaurant Group, which operates Café Hollander.

In March 2017, Goggin announced plans to open Gordo’s, a burger, taco and ice cream restaurant at the Moto-Scoot building at 1652 N. Water St. near downtown Milwaukee.

“I’ve opted to put that concept on pause for now because (Toast) came up so quickly,” Goggin said. “Logistically it is a challenge to do both because they are two very different concepts. I want to pause for awhile and focus my energy on opening up Toast.”