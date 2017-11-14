Portillo’s announces first delivery service

Available at both Brookfield and Greenfield locations

November 14, 2017, 12:41 PM

Portillo’s Brookfield restaurant.

Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s will now deliver via DoorDash, a San Francisco-based restaurant delivery service. The new partnership service is available at the Brookfield and Greenfield Portillo’s locations, and at almost 50 locations across the country.

“It was important that we partner with a company that could support Portillo’s high-volume restaurants, especially through our lunch and dinner service,” Keith Kinsey, Portillo’s CEO said. “DoorDash gives us flexibility and reliability to give our customers the convenience they want and the quality they have come to expect from Portillo’s.”

Portillo’s opened its first Wisconsin restaurant in July, 2016 at 17685 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield and less than a year later, opened a second location at 8705 Sura Lane at the 84South development in Greenfield.

DoorDash delivery drivers will deliver orders placed through the websites and mobile apps of both Portillo’s and DoorDash. As part of the partnership, DoorDash increased its service area by 13 new cities, Toby Espinosa, head of business development for DoorDash said. 

“For more than four years, DoorDash has prided itself in forming partnerships with the best restaurants in every city,” Espinosa said. “Today we are proud to add another top restaurant to our platform by working with Portillo’s, a Chicagoland staple, to power their delivery across the country.” 

This is the restaurant’s first delivery service. Last year, Portillo’s partnered with New York City-based Olo to launch an online ordering service available on the restaurant’s website and mobile app.

