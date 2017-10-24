Peanut butter and jelly restaurant planned in West Allis

Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, a restaurant specializing solely in peanut butter and jelly-themed foods, is proposed to open in West Allis. It would be owned by Mike Hottinger.

The deli, to be located at 6125 W. Greenfield Ave., will serve classic and gourmet-style peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and other PB&J treats. It will be a dine-in restaurant but will also offer carry-out, delivery and catering services and, as needed, may extend its 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours to accommodate catering services or to hold events.

Hottinger also owns the two-story building that will house the 1,300-square-foot restaurant. The restaurant would be the fourth tenant, filing the building’s last remaining vacant space. The building already houses three other businesses, including Kater 2 Kidz, a beauty salon for children and adolescents.

According to a City of West Allis plan commission report, Hottinger has spent over a year making building improvements that total an estimated $75,000. The improvements include a recently installed mural on the building’s east side, depicting an astronaut in outer space reaching toward a floating peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Approval of other exterior deli signage, to be displayed on architectural awnings, has yet to be finalized.

The City of West Allis Common Council will approve Hottinger’s plans at a public hearing planned for Nov. 7.